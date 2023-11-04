Bangladesh’s annual death toll from dengue nears 1,400 amid worst outbreak

After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.



The death toll in the first four days of November is 45. As many as 6,626 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.



Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.