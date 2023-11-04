    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s annual death toll from dengue nears 1,400 amid worst outbreak

    Hospitals across the country records 13 new fatalities and 1,638 cases in the latest daily count

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Nov 2023, 02:38 PM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2023, 02:38 PM

    The number of deaths caused by dengue this year in Bangladesh is set to cross the 1,400 mark with 13 fatalities reported by hospitals across the country in the latest daily count.

    The toll stood at 1,393 on Saturday morning, and the annual caseload rose by 1,638 to 277,801, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    Dhaka saw 430 new dengue cases and six deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in this period.

    Of the 6,636 dengue patients receiving treatment in hospitals across Bangladesh in the morning, 1,837 were in Dhaka and 4,799 outside the capital.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.  


    The death toll in the first four days of November is 45. As many as 6,626 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.    

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    Death toll from dengue in Bangladesh in 2023 crosses 1,300
    Dengue death toll crosses 1,300
    The tally of infections this year rises to 262,631
    Bangladesh registers 2,056 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    2,056 new dengue cases, 9 deaths
    The tally of infections this year rises to 255,046, with the death toll at 1,255
    Bangladesh logs 1,558 dengue cases, 12 deaths in a day
    1,558 dengue cases, 12 deaths in a day
    The number of cases so far this year stands at 251,101, and the death toll rises to 1,226
    1,100 deaths and counting: deadly dengue outbreak continues to surge in Bangladesh
    Dengue death toll crosses 1,100
    The toll in October stands at 120 and the caseload this month increases to 25,373

    Opinion

    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    China and India struggle to curb fossil fuels
    John Kemp