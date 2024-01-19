Bangladesh records 18 new dengue cases, no deaths in a day

In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.

In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted five more patients, while the other districts recorded 13 new cases.

Of the 152 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 56 were in Dhaka and 96 outside the capital.

Experts attribute the outbreak to a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus.