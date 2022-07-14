EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2022 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2022 05:59 PM BdST
The European Medicines Agency on Thursday identified severe allergic reactions as potential side effects of Novavax Inc's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine was authorised by US regulators on Wednesday, and its product label in the United States warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot.
The EMA said it would also update the product information for the vaccine to add unusual or decreased feeling in the skin as a new side effect.
Only 250,000 doses of Novavax's COVID vaccine, Nuvaxovid, have been administered in Europe so far since its launch in December, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
More stories
- COVID remains a global health emergency: WHO
- Why first malaria shot won't reach many children
- Highest number of dengue cases in a day
- WHO emphasises vaccine development to tackle AMR
- EU drug regulators unsure if COVID boosters target omicron offshoots
- WHO reports two new monkeypox deaths
- Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in women: study
- CureVac files patent lawsuit against BioNTech over mRNA technology
Recent Stories
- Vietnam tells hospitals to prepare as dengue fever cases surge
- EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine
- WHO says COVID-19 remains a global health emergency
- Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions of children who need it
- Bangladesh logs highest number of dengue cases in a single day in 2022
- WHO emphasises vaccine development to tackle antimicrobial resistance
Opinion
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India
- Awami League MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ college principal in Rajshahi
- Ex-finance minister Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Bangladesh tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
- Sri Lankans' fury turns on Wickremesinghe after president flees
- Reserve heist: RCBC defamation case against Bangladesh dismissed
- Four Bangladeshi senior players may retire after 2023 World Cup, says Tamim