Bangladesh scraps import tax waiver for COVID kits, masks
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 06:49 PM BdST
The government has abolished the existing concessional facility for importing coronavirus testing kits, special types of masks and hand sanitisers, effective in the new fiscal year.
Earlier, the government waived all duties and taxes applicable on the import of coronavirus testing kits, special types of masks and hand sanitisers, raw materials required for the production of masks, PPE and RT-PCR kits through a special notification to combat the outbreak of COVID-19, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in his budget speech.
As the coronavirus pandemic situation has improved a lot, the government is now proposing to abolish existing concessional facility at import stage, he said.
The minister, however, proposed to continue the existing concessional facilities for import of raw materials required for the production of medicines and medical supplies.
The proposed budget also includes a reduction of the applicable duty on zinc-air batteries used in hearing aids and the abolishment of all existing tariffs on the import of specialised wheelchairs for physically challenged people.
To make quality health services available at a low cost for every citizen of Bangladesh, the income of a general hospital with a minimum 250-bed capacity or a specialised hospital with a minimum capacity of 200 beds has been made tax free for ten years provided that it is established outside Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Chattogram districts.
The total allocation for the Health Services Division stands at Tk 292 billion in the 2022-23 budget while the figure was Tk 261 billion in the revised budget of 2021-22.
