DGHS orders unregistered clinics, diagnostic centres to shut within 72 hours

A meeting presided over by the additional director general of administration at the directorate decided on the move on Wednesday, said DGHS Director Belal Hossain.

“Legal steps will be taken against those unlicenced clinics and diagnostic centres who will not stop services within three days.”

“Nobody is allowed to do business without a licence. The decision has been made to encourage the licencing of unregistered organisations,” Hossain added.

District-level civil surgeons and divisional health officials have been asked to take measures on the matter.

In addition to that, the DGHS asked the authorities to set a deadline for the renewal of the registration.

The directorate also asked authorities to take action against those who provide anaesthesia during surgery without a licence and appoint unregistered physicians in the operating theatres.