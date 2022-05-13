Bangladesh reports 18 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2022 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2022 04:22 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 18 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,952,957.
The government recorded no deaths in the 24-hour count, keeping the total toll from the disease unchanged at 29,127, according to the latest data released on Friday.
As many as 4,004 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.45 percent.
Dhaka registered 12 cases, the most among the eight divisions.
Another 327 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,898,930.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.23 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Underwear to protect against infection during oral sex
- Why doctors don’t recommend homemade baby formula
- Bangladesh lagging in cigarette tax scorecard
- Why heart disease in women is so often missed or dismissed
- Paediatricians hold the front lines of a mental health crisis in US
- As poor nations seek COVID pills, officials fear repeat of AIDS crisis
- Is Bangladesh's COVID death toll five times as high?
- Why do I feel sick before my period?
- Bangladesh reports 18 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- FDA authorises a type of underwear to protect against infection during oral sex
- Why US doctors don’t recommend homemade baby formula
- Bangladesh lagging far behind toppers in cigarette tax scorecard
- Why heart disease in women is so often missed or dismissed
- Paediatricians hold the front lines of a mental health crisis in US
Most Read
- It’s official: public servants can’t spend taxpayers’ money on foreign tours
- A day of destiny: Bangladesh jails Destiny Group President Harun, MD Rafiqul for graft
- Bangladesh minister proposes ‘Korean method’ to execute govt project
- 132,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Rajshahi, Kushtia
- Bangladesh announces three Hajj travel packages, cheapest deal to cost Tk 456,530
- FDA authorises a type of underwear to protect against infection during oral sex
- Man arrested over misappropriating plane ticket money after selling at lower prices
- Russia vows response as Finland seeks NATO membership without delay
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- Businessman shot dead in Khulna, wife injured