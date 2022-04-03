Daily diarrhoea cases slightly drop but expert warns against Ramadan street food

The icddr,b Dhaka hospital admitted 9,045 patients over the past week -- more than 53 every hour -- which was unprecedented, according to officials. The daily admissions for diarrhoea hovered above 1,200 on average over the past two weeks.

The number declined on Sunday as the icddr,b Dhaka hospital reported 664 patients seeking treatment in the 15 hours to 3 pm.

Since the second week of March, the disease spread alarmingly in Dhaka and nearby areas with more than 1,300 patients admitted to the hospital daily from Mar 29 to 31.

On Friday and Saturday, the average daily admissions dropped to 1,274.

Dr Baharul Alam, head of hospitals at the icddr,b, was happy to see the falling trend. “It’s best for everyone if the decline continues.”

He, however, warned all about the risks involving uncovered street food used for Iftar during Ramadan. He also asked all to shun unsafe water outdoors. Experts advise people to carry safe water from home while going out.

“Foods just fried in oil are germ-free, but dust from vehicles gathers on them when they are left uncovered on display in the streets. That is dangerous,” said Dr Baharul.

“What’s even worse is frying the food does not actually free them from dangers as it may cause stomachache if substandard oil is used. It will at least cause loose bowel movements, if not diarrhoea.”

“It’s not possible to follow every rule. But drinking water outdoors is absolutely a no-no. Diarrhoea germs are more likely to be in water that is not boiled.”



