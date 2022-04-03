Daily diarrhoea cases slightly drop but expert warns against Ramadan street food
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2022 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2022 11:54 PM BdST
The head of hospitals at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh has urged people to refrain from consuming uncovered street foods to break Ramadan fast.
The icddr,b Dhaka hospital admitted 9,045 patients over the past week -- more than 53 every hour -- which was unprecedented, according to officials. The daily admissions for diarrhoea hovered above 1,200 on average over the past two weeks.
The number declined on Sunday as the icddr,b Dhaka hospital reported 664 patients seeking treatment in the 15 hours to 3 pm.
Since the second week of March, the disease spread alarmingly in Dhaka and nearby areas with more than 1,300 patients admitted to the hospital daily from Mar 29 to 31.
On Friday and Saturday, the average daily admissions dropped to 1,274.
Dr Baharul Alam, head of hospitals at the icddr,b, was happy to see the falling trend. “It’s best for everyone if the decline continues.”
He, however, warned all about the risks involving uncovered street food used for Iftar during Ramadan. He also asked all to shun unsafe water outdoors. Experts advise people to carry safe water from home while going out.
“Foods just fried in oil are germ-free, but dust from vehicles gathers on them when they are left uncovered on display in the streets. That is dangerous,” said Dr Baharul.
“What’s even worse is frying the food does not actually free them from dangers as it may cause stomachache if substandard oil is used. It will at least cause loose bowel movements, if not diarrhoea.”
“It’s not possible to follow every rule.
But drinking water outdoors is absolutely a no-no. Diarrhoea germs are more
likely to be in water that is not boiled.”
- Keep getting lost? Maybe you grew up on the grid
- Vaccines didn't protect adolescents as effectively during omicron surge
- Experts warn of unsafe food, water as diarrhoea strikes
- Does modDoes moderate drinking protect your heart?
- Activists: reject tobacco industry vaccines
- Cancer patients at high risk of depression, suicide
- What is alopecia?
- How to get COVID pills
- The next big addiction treatment
- Keep getting lost? Maybe you grew up on the grid
- COVID vaccines did not protect adolescents as effectively during the omicron surge
- Unhygienic food, water and practices give rise to soaring diarrhoea cases in Dhaka
- Does moderate drinking protect your heart? A genetic study offers a new answer
- Anti-tobacco activists urge Bangladesh to reject COVID vaccine by tobacco industry
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- A slap could sting the Smith family brand
- Russia in broad retreat from Kyiv, seeking to regroup from battering
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento