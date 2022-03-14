Nothing harmful found in Napa syrup, says drug regulator
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2022 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2022 05:59 PM BdST
Samples from three batches of Napa paracetamol syrup have been tested following the deaths of two children who ingested the medicine, and no harmful substances have been found, according to the Directorate General of Drug Administration.
The cause of their deaths is still unclear and investigators are waiting for the autopsy report.
The DGDA seized eight bottles of Napa from the store in Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj where the medicine taken by the children came from, said Major General Mohammad Yousuf, director general of the organisation, at a press conference on Monday.
Samples were also taken from two other batches, he said.
“No harmful substances were found in the samples tested from those three batches of Napa syrup.”
The DGDA was, however, unable to test the bottle the children drank from.
“The CID took that bottle during their investigation,” said Major General Yousuf. “Once the CID report is ready, we will know whether the children died from drinking the syrup.”
He also said investigators were waiting for the autopsy reports.
