Bangladesh reports 13 virus deaths, 368 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2022 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2022 04:10 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 13 deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll from the disease to 29,077.
The caseload rose by 368 in 24 hours to 1,946,737, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.
As many as 17,463 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.11 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths, with 287 infections and eight fatalities.
Another 4,018 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,839,998.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.52 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 443.86 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.99 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
