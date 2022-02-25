Bangladesh records 1,406 virus cases in a day, another 11 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2022 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 04:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 1,941,057.
As many as 25,667 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.48 percent, according to the latest government data released on Friday.
The death toll from the disease climbed by 11 deaths in 24 hours to 29,016.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases in the country, with 994 infections. Chattogram led the way in terms of daily deaths, recording four fatalities.
Another 6,936 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,793,082.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 92.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 431.58 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.92 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
