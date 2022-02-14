Bangladeshi citizens over 12 can get vaccines without registration: health minister

“Many are not getting the vaccines yet,” the minister said at an event at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College on Monday. “Which is why, anyone over the age of 12, even if they do not have a National Identity Card or birth certificate can get vaccines by providing their name, age and mobile number.”

The minister inaugurated four oxygen generators at the hospital and 120 dialysis beds in four other hospitals across the country.

The government has 100 million doses of vaccines in stock, the minister said,

So far the government has provided 170 million doses of vaccines and over 100 million people have received their first shot, the health minister said.

The minister also said that they were able to overcome a crisis of dialysis treatment.