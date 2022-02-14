Bangladeshi citizens over 12 can get vaccines without registration: health minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2022 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2022 04:37 PM BdST
Bangladeshi citizens who are aged over 12 years can take COVID vaccines at vaccination centres without registering beforehand, according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
“Many are not getting the vaccines yet,” the minister said at an event at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College on Monday. “Which is why, anyone over the age of 12, even if they do not have a National Identity Card or birth certificate can get vaccines by providing their name, age and mobile number.”
The minister inaugurated four oxygen generators at the hospital and 120 dialysis beds in four other hospitals across the country.
The government has 100 million doses of vaccines in stock, the minister said,
So far the government has provided 170 million doses of vaccines and over 100 million people have received their first shot, the health minister said.
The minister also said that they were able to overcome a crisis of dialysis treatment.
- FDA delays push for shots for children younger than 5
- Exercise may enhance the effects of a COVID shot
- New US proposal for treating pain includes opioid use
- Cancer kills 273 people daily: minister
- AZ sees higher 2022 sales
- J&J pauses production of its COVID vaccine
- Govt hires 3,957 doctors
- What’s the best non-dairy milk alternative?
- In reversal, the FDA delays push for shots for children younger than 5
- Exercise may enhance the effects of a COVID or Flu shot
- US CDC proposes new guidelines for treating pain, including opioid use
- Cancer causes 273 deaths daily in Bangladesh, says health minister
- AstraZeneca sees 2022 growth as dividend rises but COVID boost falls
- J&J pauses production of its COVID-19 vaccine: NYT
Most Read
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh announces HSC pass rate of 95.26%
- Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
- Results of HSC and equivalent exams handed over
- 3 newborns found dead in Dhaka
- He knows Putin well and he fears for Ukraine
- All proposed names for EC will be published online, says search committee
- Bangladesh records 28 deaths, 4,838 COVID cases in a day
- Bangladeshi group appears to promote Canada convoy protest: report
- The quiet flight of Muslims from France