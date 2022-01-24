WHO chief says world at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2022 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 03:07 PM BdST
The head of the World Health Organisation on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference alongside Germany's development minister Svenja Schulze. "We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect."
