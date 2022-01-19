Vaccine group Gavi says additional $5.2bn needed to ensure supply
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2022 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 09:34 PM BdST
The chairman of the Gavi vaccine alliance, Jose Manuel Barroso, said on Wednesday that an additional $5.2 billion is needed to continue to deliver vaccines at scale.
Speaking at a news briefing, Barroso said it was critical to continue to keep up the pace of vaccine supply through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme, as more than 3 billion people in the world have yet to receive their first dose.
Gavi Chief Executive Seth Berkley said there was a need to raise the additional funds in the next three months to establish a pandemic pool of a minimum 600 million additional doses, strengthen countries' delivery systems, and finance ancillary costs for syringes and transport.
"If we achieve this goal, we believe that up to one and a quarter million deaths can be prevented in the next year alone... economic cost of the pandemic could be reduced."
Last week, COVAX reached a milestone of delivering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Speaking at the same event, World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said scaling up the delivery capacity of COVAX is critical to meeting the UN agency's target of vaccinating 70 percent of the population in poorer nations by mid-2022.
- Doctors debate whether trans teens need therapy before hormones
- Why do women gain belly fat in midlife?
- Try intuitive eating to break the diet cycle
- The CDC’s new challenge
- J&J booster 85pc effective against omicron: study
- Unvaccinated women with COVID are more likely to lose foetuses
- Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID
- AZ booster generates higher antibodies against omicron
- Vaccine group Gavi says additional $5.2bn needed to ensure supply
- Doctors debate whether trans teens need therapy before hormones
- Why do women gain belly fat in midlife?
- Try intuitive eating to break the diet cycle
- When dementia strikes at an early age
- The CDC’s new challenge? Grappling with imperfect science
Most Read
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- BNP expels Taimur after he contested in Narayanganj mayoral polls
- Murdered actress Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded
- 12 districts are at high risk from COVID. Dhaka is the worst of all
- Bangladesh logs 9,500 virus cases in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident
- Actress Shimu was killed by husband over marital strife, police say
- Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns
- Bangladesh registers 8,407 COVID cases, most in a day in five months
- Nobel is a ‘drug addict’, often argued with his wife: actress Shimu’s brother