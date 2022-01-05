COVID-19 boosters every few months not sustainable, UK science adviser says

"It would be a situation that isn't tenable to say everyone's going to need to be having another vaccine every three or six months. That's not the long-term view of where this goes to," Patrick Vallance said at a news conference, adding that annual booster shots against COVID-19 might be necessary, similar to flu shots.

"We needed to get boosted for this variant at this moment. So I think there'll be a change over time and this will settle into a much more routine type of vaccine programme."