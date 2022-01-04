Bangladesh employs 23 new chief health officials to combat coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2022 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 08:29 PM BdST
The government has appointed 23 new chief medical officers in separate districts to strengthen medical support amid a spike in the coronavirus infection rate.
The order came through a notice released by the Health Services Division on Tuesday.
New civil surgeons were appointed to the Dhaka, Sylhet, Bogura, and Narayanganj districts, among others.
Authorities appointed 13 Upazila health and family welfare officials, eight assistant directors, a medical superintendent, a deputy civil surgeon and another medical officer as civil surgeons.
The rate of COVID transmission has been rising across the country. Bangladesh registered 775 virus cases in a single day up to 8 am on Tuesday.
On Monday, the government reported 674 new cases, with a positivity rate of 3.37 percent. The last time 600-plus cases were reported was on Oct 6, while a higher infection rate was recorded on Oct 2 at 3.41 percent.
