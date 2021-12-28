Bangladesh reports 2 more omicron cases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2021 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2021 10:40 PM BdST
Bangladesh has identified two more cases of omicron, taking the tally of new variant infections to four.
Before this, two women cricketers who returned from Zimbabwe were diagnosed with omicron infections amid the worldwide concern over this highly-infectious variant.
Germany's Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data announced the new cases: one of them was a woman and the other a man.
According to GISAID, one of the genome sequencings was carried out by ICDDR,B, while the other was uploaded by the Institute of Developing Science And Health Initiative on Monday.
“The two recently made a trip abroad. Both of them live in Dhaka,” said ICDDR,B’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir.
“We carry out genome sequencing of infected people who return from overseas. These fall into that category. We carried out sequencing on their samples after they tested positive for the virus.
So far, Bangladesh has reported over 1.5 million cases and 28,062 fatalities from COVID-19.
- Govt rolls out third COVID vaccine doses
- India allows use of Merck's COVID pill
- S Korea authorises Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment
- How exercise may affect our alcohol consumption
- AZ vaccine booster shot effective against omicron: study
- UN proposes paying Taliban $6m for security
- Are my stomach problems really all in my head?
- WHO sounds warning over omicron
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- India allows emergency use of Merck's COVID-19 pill, two more vaccines
- A delta wave walloped Bangladesh in another pandemic year. Vaccines turned the tide
- Many common medications can raise your blood pressure
- S Korea authorises emergency use of Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment
- How exercise may affect our alcohol consumption
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told victim to lie in court under duress
- Joynal Hazari, a political figure known for his past notoriety in Feni, dies at 76
- A delta wave walloped Bangladesh in another pandemic year. Vaccines turned the tide
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with COVID in Kolkata
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published on Thursday
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
- Hasina hits back at US: “Don't lecture us about democracy while harbouring murderers”