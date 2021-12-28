Bangladesh reports 2 more omicron cases

Before this, two women cricketers who returned from Zimbabwe were diagnosed with omicron infections amid the worldwide concern over this highly-infectious variant.

Germany's Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data announced the new cases: one of them was a woman and the other a man.

According to GISAID, one of the genome sequencings was carried out by ICDDR,B, while the other was uploaded by the Institute of Developing Science And Health Initiative on Monday.

“The two recently made a trip abroad. Both of them live in Dhaka,” said ICDDR,B’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir.

“We carry out genome sequencing of infected people who return from overseas. These fall into that category. We carried out sequencing on their samples after they tested positive for the virus.

So far, Bangladesh has reported over 1.5 million cases and 28,062 fatalities from COVID-19.