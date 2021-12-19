Bangladesh launches booster vaccine programme

Nurse Renu Veronica Costa was the first to receive the booster dose at the Kurmitola General Hospital on Sunday.

National Professor Dr Shahla Khatun, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam, Foreign Minister KM Abdul Momen, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, and Health Minister Zahid Maleque also received booster doses.

Sultan, a police officer, Dollar Mahmud, a journalist, Amir Hamza, an official at Al Markazul Islami, Khadija Begum, a nursing supervisor, Ashiful, an Air Force squadron leader, and several others also received doses.

Some changes are required to the government’s Surokkha website for the booster vaccination programme and those changes have not been implemented yet, Health Minister Maleque said at the event.

“The ICT Division has informed us that it will take until Dec 28 to make the necessary updates to the Surokkha site. We are making preparations and they will be finished by then. Then we will be able to launch the programme nationwide.

The health minister added that Pfizer vaccines were being used as booster doses, in accordance with World Health Organization protocols.

“Everyone will get the Pfizer vaccine as booster doses. If the World Health Organization approves it, Moderna doses will also be administered in the future.”

The booster doses will initially be administered to citizens over the age of 60 and frontline workers. Booster doses may be administered if six months have passed since a person received the second dose of the vaccine.