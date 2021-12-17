CDC recommends other COVID vaccines over Johnson & Johnson shots
Rebecca Robbins and Christina Jewett, The New York Times
Published: 17 Dec 2021 02:12 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2021 02:12 PM BdST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended that COVID vaccines other than Johnson & Johnson’s should be preferred, after its advisers cited increasing evidence that the company’s shots can trigger a rare blood clot disorder linked to dozens of cases and at least nine deaths in the United States in the past year.
The decision adopted a recommendation by an expert panel that effectively discouraged vaccine providers and adults from using Johnson & Johnson’s shot. New data showed that there was a higher risk for the blood clotting condition than previously known. The risk was greatest among women ages 30-49, estimated at 1 in 100,000 of those who had received the company’s shot.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine will remain an option for people who are "unable or unwilling" to receive the more popular shots from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, the agency said.
About 16 million people in the United States have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as their primary immunisation, compared to 73 million fully immunised with Moderna’s vaccine and 114 million with the Pfizer-BioNTech shots. Among Americans who have received a booster, just 1.6% chose Johnson & Johnson.
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration issued updated guidance on the risks of the blood-clotting disorder linked to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine but reiterated that the benefits outweighed its risks.
The CDC’s recommendation lands in the midst of a global surge in virus cases driven by the delta variant and the new one, omicron, which has already become dominant in some countries and is spreading rapidly in Britain and the United States.
Several laboratory experiments suggest that a single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s shot may offer little defence against infection with omicron. The company said late last month that it was testing blood samples from clinical trial participants who have received its shot as a booster to see how their vaccine-induced antibodies fare against omicron.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices, CDC officials went into detail on the clotting-related syndrome identified in 54 people in the United States who received the shot before the end of August. The rate of the condition was 3.8 cases per 1 million people given the vaccine.
