New omicron test kit developed in India gives result in 2 hours

The regional team, belonging to the Indian Council of Medical Research, has been working on the test kit since Nov 24, 2021, according to private broadcaster NDTV.

They have tested and scanned this kit with over 1,000 samples from COVID-19 patients, including some from other states who have tested positive for the omicron variant.

Currently, the licensing process of this test kit is underway, and is expected to be available for the lab from next week, NDTV reports.

"ICMR-RMRC Dibrugarh has designed and developed a hydrolysis probe-based real-time RT-PCR assay for detection of the new omicron variant (B.1.1.529) SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) that can detect the new variant within 2 hours," Dr Biswajit Borkakoty, lead researcher of the test kit told NDTV.

"The kit is tested against specific synthetic gene fragments of omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 within two different highly specific unique regions of the spike protein and also reference wild type control synthetic gene fragments," Dr Borkakoty said.

The kit developed by ICMR-RMRC Dibrugarh is now being produced on a bulk basis by GCC biotech on a public-private partnership model, NDTV reports.

The test kit is to be used in labs that have an RT-PCR facility and it is not an on-site test kit like antigen test kits.

India has, so far, detected over 35 cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to NDTV.