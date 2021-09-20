India says Bangladesh to be ‘among the first’ to get vaccine as the export ban goes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Sep 2021 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2021 10:01 PM BdST
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has said Bangladesh will be among the first to get vaccine doses from India as the neighbouring country restarts exports in October.
“Supplies should start in reasonable quantities soon, with priority partners like Bangladesh being among the earliest recipients. These will be among the first vaccine exports from India since April 2021,” the high commission said in a message on Monday after reporters sought comments on the issue.
Citing Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the high commission said the country decided to resume exports of vaccine “in the context of the current inoculation totals achieved in India's current vaccination drive and the scaling-up of production in the country”.
“India will help other countries and also fulfil its responsibility towards COVAX. In saying this, he specified that ‘Neighbouring (countries will be) first’.”
India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, stopped exports of COVID shots in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.
The country's monthly vaccine output has since more than doubled and is set to quadruple to over 300 million doses next month, Mandaviya said, adding that only excess supplies would be exported.
Total production could top 1 billion in the last three months of the year as new vaccines from companies such as Biological E are likely to be approved, he said.
Bangladesh signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India for 30 million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine.
After India halted exports due to its own crisis, Bangladesh stopped administering the first doses to save second shots for the people who have had the first dose. It is yet to receive 23 million doses under the deal with the Serum Institute.
But Bangladesh was already short of enough doses to fully vaccinate all the citizens who have received the first dose.
More than 1.5 million people missed the second dose on expected dates. They were fully vaccinated after AstraZeneca vaccines arrived from Japan under global sharing platform COVAX.
The inoculation drive in Bangladesh resumed after the government received consignments of Sinopharm vaccine from China, and Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines under COVAX.
The announcement on resumption of exports in the October to December quarter comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington this week where vaccines are likely to be discussed at a summit of the leaders of the Quad countries - the United States, India, Japan and Australia.
India wants to vaccinate all its 944 million adults by December and has so far given at least one dose to 64% of them and two doses to 22%.
- Vaccine prompts immune response in children: Pfizer
- Govt plans 20m vaccine doses a month
- How much water do you actually need?
- US FDA recommends COVID boosters shots for 65 and older
- Another 5m Sinopharm vaccine doses arrive
- Work-related deaths kill 2m people a year: UN
- US ready to roll out COVID boosters
- Bulgaria sends 270,000 AstraZeneca doses
- India says Bangladesh to be ‘among the first’ to get vaccine as the export ban goes
- COVID vaccine prompts protective immune response in younger children, Pfizer says
- Bangladesh plans 20m COVID vaccine doses a month
- How much water do you actually need?
- US FDA advisers recommend COVID-19 boosters for 65 and older after rejecting broad approval
- Bangladesh receives another 5m doses of Sinopharm COVID vaccine
Most Read
- Stuck in a rut: e-commerce firms decry payment delay
- Hasina arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Bangladesh plans 20m COVID vaccine doses a month
- Poll violence leaves two dead, many injured in Moheshkhali, Kutubdia
- Driver at health ministry sentenced to 15 years in prison in arms case
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths in a day, lowest since May
- Pran Gopal Datta goes to parliament as Cumilla-7 MP
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- Political career won't hamper service as a doctor, says Pran Gopal Datta