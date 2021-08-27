Mexican researchers say they created facemask that neutralises COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Aug 2021 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 02:44 PM BdST
Researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have created a facemask using silver and copper nanolayers that neutralises SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the university's official gazette said on Thursday.
UNAM is calling the triple-layered antimicrobial facemask SakCu; Sak means silver in Mayan and Cu is the chemical symbol for copper.
To test the mask, researchers took drops with the virus from COVID-19-positive patients at the Hospital Juarez in Mexico and placed them on the silver-copper film deposited in polypropylene.
UNAM said that if the viral concentration was high, the virus disappeared by more than 80 percent in about eight hours and if the viral load was low, in two hours none of the virus RNA was detected.
"Upon contact with the silver-copper nanolayer, the SARS-CoV-2 membrane breaks and its RNA is damaged," the gazette said. "Thus, even if SakCu is disposed of improperly, it will not be a problem as it does not remain contaminated, like many of the masks that are thrown away."
The facemask is reusable and can be washed up to 10 times without losing its biocide properties.
UNAM is not mass-producing the facemask and said that it currently has the capacity to produce 200 of them per day.
The research was led by UNAM's Materials Research Institute. It has not been peer-reviewed.
- AstraZeneca drug for rare disease shows promise
- COVID vaccine protection wanes within 6 months: UK
- Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
- 2nd doses in mass vaccination start on Sept 7
- Why are more women dying from COVID now?
- Seeking early signals of dementia in driving and credit scores
- Vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta in Israel
- 5 diet, lifestyle measures to ward off heartburn
- Mexican researchers say they created facemask that neutralises COVID-19
- Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles: NHK
- AstraZeneca drug for rare disease shows promise in flushing copper build-up
- COVID vaccine protection wanes within six months: UK researchers
- Thailand develops robotic system to squeeze out more vaccine doses
- Bangladesh to start 2nd doses for COVID mass vaccination on Sept 7
Most Read
- West Bengal MP, actor Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy
- At least 13 US troops among masses of dead in Kabul suicide attack
- 2 die, 4 missing in Saint Martin’s Island
- The real winner of the Afghan war? It’s not who you think
- Bangladesh logs 102 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in two months
- What is Islamic State in Afghanistan?
- BGMEA says it wasn’t part of talks on new Bangladesh safety pact
- ‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- ‘We will hunt you down’: Biden vows to avenge Afghan attack
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy