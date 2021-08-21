Bangladesh receives another 781,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2021 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2021 06:24 PM BdST
Bangladesh has received another 781,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 from Japan.
The shipment arrived in Dhaka under the global COVID-19 vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX on Saturday.
Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka Ito Naoki handed over the vaccines to representatives of the health ministry at Shahjalal International Airport.
Mowla Baksh, programme manager of the health directorate's Expanded Programme on Immunisation, said measures were being taken to preserve the vaccines.
"The vaccines will be kept in the EPI's cold storage.”
With the arrival of the latest shipment, the fourth from Japan, the South Asian country has now received over 12.6 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Bangladesh began its mass COVID vaccination drive with AstraZeneca shots from the Serum Institute of India in February.
Bangladesh reached an agreement with the organisation for the purchase of 30 million doses, but, after the first 7 million doses arrived, India halted exports as it struggled to deal with the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. The Indian government had also sent 3.2 million doses as gifts before shipments were cut off.
Bangladesh then turned to China to procure more vaccines. It also received shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines under the COVAX programme.
