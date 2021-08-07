Dengue deepens Bangladesh public health crisis as coronavirus rages
Kazi Nafia Rahman, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Aug 2021 03:07 AM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2021 03:07 AM BdST
The father and brother of Mehedi Hasan, a resident of Mugda in Dhaka, caught dengue fever recently after recovering from COVID-19.
A desperately worried Mehedi rushed them to at least five hospitals in quest for a bed and finally got one at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and another at Islami Bank Central Hospital only after some string-pulling by their contacts.
When they had COVID, both Mehedi’s father and brother received treatment at home.
Doctors visit patients at Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital’s dengue ward in Dhaka’s Moghbazar on Thursday, Jul 29, 2021 amid a rise in the number of patients diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“They had a fever even after testing negative for COVID. The doctor didn’t want to take risks after the diagnosis of dengue and suggested hospitalisation,” he said, describing how troublesome it was to get a bed in the hospital due to the increased number of dengue patients.
Mehedi complained Mugda was full of waste and there was no initiative to clean them. “This is why we’re suffering.”
Dengue patients are kept inside mosquito nets at Islami Bank Central Hospital in Dhaka’s Kakrail on Thursday, Jul 29, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
As many as 208 new dengue patients were admitted to 41 government and private hospitals in Dhaka in the latest daily count, taking the number of dengue patients taking treatment at hospitals past 1,000.
The government’s disease control agency IEDCR has received reports of the deaths of 10 dengue patients this year, although the news of death caused by dengue is frequently reported on social and mainstream media.
Arpita Mandal, 6, of Rampura undergoing treatment for dengue fever at Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday, Jul 29, 2021. Her cousin died from the mosquito-borne disease at another hospital in the city two days earlier. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
This has mounted pressure on hospital management, with patients being rushed from one hospital to another.
Md Yusuf admitted his father Abul Kalam, a dengue patient, to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital aka Mitford Hospital, after he tried several other hospitals. By that time, his platelet count dropped to 10,000 and he had to receive eight bags of blood. Kalam returned home after a week at the hospital.
“A dengue patient doesn’t survive when the platelet count drops to 10,000. It is our good fortune that my father survived,” Yusuf said.
A doctor checks the blood pressure of a girl at Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital’s ward for dengue patients in Dhaka on Thursday, Jul 29, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
The government had directed all public and private hospitals to set up a dengue corner in them, Dr Afsana Alamgir Khan, deputy programme manager of Malaria and Aedes-Borne Diseases Control Programme in DGHS, had said last week.
Robed Amin called the initiative “impractical”.
“The COVID crisis isn’t over. How would they set up a dengue corner? It’s an easy equation. Only the non-COVID hospitals can do that.”
