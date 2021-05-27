Bangladesh drug regulator authorises Pfizer vaccine for emergency use
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2021 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2021 06:03 PM BdST
The Directorate General of Drug Administration has given emergency use authorisation to the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and German biotechnological company BioNTech.
The Directorate General of Health Services announced the decision on Thursday after a review of the data on the vaccine being widely used in the West.
This is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to get emergency use authorisation from Bangladesh.
More stories
- Is BMI a scam?
- COVID patient dies with black fungus symptoms
- Moderna says its vaccine found safe in teens
- Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies
- The latest coronavirus comes from dogs
- Malaysia boosts healthcare funding to battle COVID-19
- S Korea approves Moderna vaccine
- WB gives Bangladesh $600m in loans for two projects
Recent Stories
- Sanofi, GSK launch Phase III trial for their COVID-19 shot
- Is BMI a scam?
- COVID patient dies with black fungus symptoms in Dhaka
- Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine found safe, effective in teens
- Bangladesh inoculates medical students with China’s Sinopharm vaccine shots
- Bangladesh finds first case of black fungus
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka
- Government to end honours and master’s courses at private colleges
- James Bond, meet Jeff Bezos: Amazon makes $8.45 billion deal for MGM
- Bangladesh remains ‘largely unscathed’ as Cyclone Yaas moves into India
- Bangladeshis will be prosecuted if they travel to Israel, says FM Momen
- William Shakespeare, first man in Britain to receive COVID vaccine, dies at 81
- Bangladesh plans school restart on Jun 13
- Storm surge sweeps Bangladesh coasts as Cyclone Yaas batters India
- Immunity to the coronavirus may persist for years, scientists find
- 'Friends' reunite with tears, laughter, memories and guest stars