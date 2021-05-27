Home > Health

Bangladesh drug regulator authorises Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Published: 27 May 2021 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2021 06:03 PM BdST

The Directorate General of Drug Administration has given emergency use authorisation to the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and German biotechnological company BioNTech.

The Directorate General of Health Services announced the decision on Thursday after a review of the data on the vaccine being widely used in the West.

This is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to get emergency use authorisation from Bangladesh.

