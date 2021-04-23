BRAC to begin coronavirus rapid antigen tests in Dhaka, Chattogram Saturday

Initially, the tests will be carried out at 15 booths in Dhaka and one in Chattogram under the supervision of the Directorate General of Health Services, the NGO said in a statement on Friday.

BRAC has been collecting samples from suspected coronavirus patients for RT-PCR tests at its kiosks in parts of the country since March 2020.

The plan to expand the testing has come amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

The rapid antigen test facility will gradually expand to BRAC’s 32 testing booths in Dhaka and four in Chattogram, according to the Health, Nutrition and Population Programme or HNPP of BRAC.

The booths will be open from 9am to 12 noon from Saturday to Thursday. Each of the booths will be able to collect and analyse 150 samples a day.

Currently, RT-PCR tests are followed in Bangladesh for the majority of the samples, which takes at least 24 hours or more to get the results.

But, an antigen test will deliver the result within 30 minutes only, which BRAC expects will quicken the government’s COVID-19 testing operations.

As part of its efforts to support the DGHS, BRAC is operating 41 walk-in sample collection booths in areas vulnerable to coronavirus infection across the country.

These samples are transferred to government-approved laboratories that deliver results after testing them in the RT-PCR process.

Five of these booths are designated only to collect samples from the passengers going abroad.

“Bangladesh’s health system got some time to prepare itself to deal with the first wave of COVID-19, but the second wave arrived too quickly. To tackle the situation, there is no alternative to maintaining health advisories, along with testing suspects and referring them for isolation,” said Morseda Chowdhury, the director of BRAC’s HNPP.

“I hope taking the rapid antigen test to the doors of the people will play an important role in this regard, as it will help speedy diagnosis and management of the patients."

Morseda also said the benefits of this initiative “must be taken” to all the regions vulnerable to COVID-19 for which assistance from all quarters is essential.

Britain's The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is supporting BRAC and DGHS in this effort.

WHO AND HOW WILL GET THE SERVICE

Anyone who has been referred by a registered physician after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms like fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat and respiratory difficulties, or has been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, is eligible to undergo the test through the BRAC-operated booths.

A person must make an appointment online to get the service.

The BRAC staff employed at the booths will assess the symptoms and case history of the suspect to decide whether it will be an antigen test or an RT-PCR test.

If the result of a sample analysed via antigen testing detects the presence of the novel coronavirus, the patient will be notified within 30 minutes. The result will be uploaded on the website within three to four hours.

If a person’s antigen test results come back negative despite having symptoms, the sample will be retested using the RT-PCR procedure.

To get the test via BRAC booth, a person must book a test online at coronatest.brac.net.

They will have to pay the government-fixed Tk 100 as fees via mobile financial service provider Nagad’s app to get the service.

The total process of sample submission is designed in a seven-step process.

HOW TO APPLY ONLINE

A person seeking the test will have to answer some questions on the coronatest.brac.net website after selecting “covid identification for tomorrow” tab.

The answer must be “yes” to any of the three questions asked in the tab.

He or she will have to select the district or city and find out the nearest booth.

In the third step, they will have to click “I agree and want a COVID-19 test” option. Clicking on the button will create an application form.

The form must be filled with necessary information, including a mobile phone number or e-mail address. Once the information is submitted, a verification code will be sent to the registered mobile number.

To complete the application, they have to log in to the Nagad app and click on the tab “Bill Pay” where there will be an option saying fee for COVID-19 sample collection. Then select "MOHFW Covid19 Test Booth" and pay Tk 100.

Successful payment will generate a transaction code.

In the last stage, the person must enter a transaction number in the website to complete the application. Confirmation of the application will be sent via an SMS.

Once the sample is collected, it will be sent to the laboratories designated by DGHS.

The results of the test will be sent to the recipients via SMS.

BRAC does not collect any money from the test fees, which goes to the government exchequer for public welfare.