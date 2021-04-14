COVID patients to get second dose of vaccine 28 days after recovery: official

Many people are getting infected after taking a first dose of the Oxford University- AstraZeneca vaccine amid a record-breaking second wave of infection in Bangladesh.

The counting of the 28 days will begin on the day a patient tests negative, said Dr Md Shamsul Haque, a line director at the Directorate General of Health Services.

Many people are also concerned about getting their second dose amid a lockdown.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, an additional director general of health services, advised them not to worry saying that the second dose can be taken anytime between eight and 12 weeks from the first dose.

The government is administering the first and second doses of the vaccine, COVISHIELD, with an eight week gap.

More than 5.67 million people received the first dose of the vaccine until Tuesday after the mass inoculation drive began on Feb 8.

The number of people who got their second dose stood over 733,000.