COVID patients to get second dose of vaccine 28 days after recovery: official
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2021 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2021 07:04 PM BdST
People who contracted the coronavirus after taking a first dose of the vaccine will get their second dose at least 28 days after recovery, an official has said.
Many people are getting infected after taking a first dose of the Oxford University- AstraZeneca vaccine amid a record-breaking second wave of infection in Bangladesh.
The counting of the 28 days will begin on the day a patient tests negative, said Dr Md Shamsul Haque, a line director at the Directorate General of Health Services.
Many people are also concerned about getting their second dose amid a lockdown.
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, an additional director general of health services, advised them not to worry saying that the second dose can be taken anytime between eight and 12 weeks from the first dose.
The government is administering the first and second doses of the vaccine, COVISHIELD, with an eight week gap.
More than 5.67 million people received the first dose of the vaccine until Tuesday after the mass inoculation drive began on Feb 8.
The number of people who got their second dose stood over 733,000.
- COVID patients: 2nd dose 28 days after recovery
- Experts advise more COVID tests
- US calls for pause on J&J vaccine
- When an estranged relative dies, some face grief
- Wear your mask to reduce allergies
- Govt lacks real-time data on hospital beds
- Plunging J&J vaccine supply dents state inoculation efforts
- Australia backs Pfizer vaccine over AstraZeneca
- COVID patients to get second dose of vaccine 28 days after recovery: official
- Concerns over Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine are another blow to Europe’s inoculation push
- Experts push for tests on more COVID-19 samples to limit spread
- US to call for pause on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
- The healing power of music
- When an estranged relative dies, some face grief, regret and relief
Most Read
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- Bangladesh Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani sued over pornography
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
- Bangladesh allows limited banking, stock trading hours in lockdown
- Bangladesh arrests key Islamist Hifazat leaders on 2013 violence charges
- Bangladesh renews pandemic battle with stricter lockdown on Pahela Baishakh
- Bustle is gone: Dhaka hunkers behind closed shutters
- Bangladesh reports 96 new virus deaths, a record in daily count
- Shamsuzzaman Khan, president of Bangla Academy, dies after contracting COVID