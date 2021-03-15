Bangladesh issues 10-point directive on mask-wearing amid COVID spike

It issued a 10-point directive on Monday to reinforce the mask mandate.

Although the pandemic appeared to be ebbing in December, active cases have been rising again at an alarming rate since the beginning of March. On Monday, 26 people died and another 1,773 were infected with COVID-19 in the country, according to the health directorate.

As part of the efforts to prevent the re-emergence of the virus, citizens must wear masks outdoors at all times while observing the health and hygiene rules, the government said.

It will be compulsory for officers, employees and service recipients working in government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices to wear masks. Service recipients visiting all health care centres, including public and private hospitals, must also comply with the mask mandate. The rule will also be applicable in all religious places of worship as well as shopping malls, shops and restaurants.

Similarly, the authorities must ensure that workers at factories and industrial units wear masks while people have also been directed not to attend any social gatherings without any face covering.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in last year, the government imposed a mask mandate at the end of July. After that, mobile courts were deployed to take action against those who defied the requirement. However, the enforcement of the restrictions weakened towards the end of 2020 as active cases started to drop.