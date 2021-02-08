Anwara Begum, 84, gets her vaccine shot amid a mix of nervousness and determination
Kamal Hossain Talukdar, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2021 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2021 01:38 PM BdST
Anwara Begum, a nervous but resolute woman of 84 years, arrived with her son Rahat at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday to receive her vaccine jab.
Soon after their arrival, a hospital doctor grabbed her registration card and walked to the entry desk to complete the formality, while four other female volunteers took her to the vaccination booth.
Rahat said his mother was never infected with the coronavirus. “She is quite well for her age,” Rahat told bdnews24.com, adding that he received a confirmation by SMS a day after the registration.
“She’s now at home. She is doing well,” Rahat said.
Stories of initial nervousness followed by determination to get vaccine shots abound as Bangladesh’s mass inoculation entered the second day after 31,160 people were inoculated on the first day.
Monday’s vaccine programme started at 9 am and by 10 am, about 100 people received their jabs at DMCH, said Alauddin Al Azad, deputy director of the government hospital. People can sign up for vaccination at the hospital, in addition to prior online registrations. On Sunday, 270 people were vaccinated at DMCH.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque launched the drive virtually at the Mohakhali health centre at 10 am on Sunday.
From Monday onwards, except for weekly holidays, vaccines will be administered every day from 8 am to 2:30 pm at the vaccination centres.
Vaccine shots are being given in 1,015 hospitals and health centres across the country, including 50 in Dhaka.
A team of 204 health workers in Dhaka and 2,196 outside Dhaka are engaged in vaccination work.
A total of 7,344 teams of health workers and volunteers have been formed to continuously vaccinate people against the coronavirus.
The government has purchased 30 million doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India. It has already received a total of seven million doses of the vaccine, including two million free doses from the Indian government.
According to the national COVID vaccine distribution and preparation plan, the government will inoculate 80 percent of the country's population, or around 138.24 million people.
The doses will be administered in five stages under three phases. Priorities will be given to health workers and others on the frontline of the fight against the virus.
- China approves Sinovac vaccine
- How scientists shot down cancer’s ‘death star’
- N Korea to receive 2mn AstraZeneca vaccine doses
- Who should get which vaccine jab?
- More people vaccinated than total cases to date
- AstraZeneca, Oxford expect 'next generation' vaccine
- Oxford vaccine cuts transmission drastically: study
- GSK, CureVac to develop vaccine against virus variants
- Anwara Begum, 84, gets her vaccine shot amid a mix of nervousness and determination
- Nationwide vaccination drive enters second day
- In line for vaccination, and not getting younger
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID shot less effective against South African variant: study
- China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods
- Mayers’ double century on debut sinks Tigers to defeat in Chattogram
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccinations over variant data
- Bangladesh stocks suffer biggest slump in 10 months