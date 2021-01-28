Five hospitals in Dhaka begin coronavirus vaccine rollout
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2021 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2021 01:01 PM BdST
Five hospitals across Dhaka have started administering coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated a nationwide vaccination programme.
The vaccination programme kicked off at 9 am with health workers receiving the shots, said ABM Khurshid Alam, the director-general of the health directorate.
Four booths have been set up each at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital and one at Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Alam told bdnews24.com.
"We are hoping to vaccinate about 500 health workers in these hospitals."
Prof Kanak Kanti Barua, former Communications Minister Syed Abul Hossain, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Health Secretary Md Abdul Mannan were among the others who received vaccine shots.
Zunaid Ahmed Palak is the first government minister to be vaccinated.
Bangladesh started its immunisation campaign with the inoculation of a nurse at Kurmitola General Hospital on Wednesday. A total of 26 people were vaccinated on the day, including representatives from different classes and professions.
Bangladesh is using COVISHIELD, the vaccine developed by the UK’s University of Oxford and British-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca, imported from the Serum Institute of India. The vaccine has been proved safe and efficient in trials. Everyone is required to take two doses of the vaccine within a window of eight weeks.
Since no clinical trials of the vaccine were held in Bangladesh, the authorities will vaccinate a limited number of people in five hospitals across Dhaka and observe them following the World Health Organization protocol.
The mass vaccination will begin on Feb 7 if everything goes according to plan.
