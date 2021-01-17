Globe Biotech applies for approval to run clinical trial of COVID vaccine
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2021 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2021 02:37 PM BdST
Bangladeshi drugmaker Globe Biotech Limited has applied for approval to begin clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Bangavax'.
It submitted the ethical clearance application to Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) on Sunday. An assistant director of BMRC received the application.
On behalf of Globe, CRO Limited will run the clinical trial in a unit of a government hospital. The name of the hospital will be disclosed after gaining approval.
Globe received a licence to produce the potential vaccine on Dec 28 last year.
It is the only Bangladeshi firm in the race to develop an effective and safe coronavirus vaccine, seen as the only way out of the pandemic that has claimed at least 1.86 million lives and infected more than 86.46 million globally.
The vaccine was initially called Bancovid, but was later renamed Bangavax in December.
The experimental COVID-19 vaccine features in the World Health Organisation’s list of draft landscape of candidate vaccines.
The drugmaker shared their effort to produce COVID-19 vaccine in a press briefing on Jul 3 last year and later on Oct 10, said the vaccine ‘has proved its efficacy and safety’ when applied on mice.
Initially Globe Biotech had signed an MoU with the icddr,b for running a clinical trial which was later cancelled due to the lack of interest on icddr,b’s part, said Globe Pharmaceuticals Chairman Harunur Rashid.
- Children’s screen time has soared alarmingly
- Govt will give vaccines first: official
- Should we worry about vaccine side effects?
- What does a more contagious virus mean for schools?
- German vaccine institute praises Astra-Oxford vaccine efficacy
- WHO lands in China to begin tracing COVID
- Second year of pandemic could be 'tougher': WHO
- One mask is good. Would two be better?
- Children’s screen time has soared in the pandemic, alarming parents and researchers
- No private firm will be allowed to give COVID shots before government: health secretary
- Should Bangladesh worry about the side effects of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine?
- What does a more contagious virus mean for schools?
- German vaccine institute praises efficacy of Astra-Oxford vaccine
- WHO finally lands in China to begin tracing the coronavirus. How hard will it be?
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh records lowest temperature of the season in Naogaon's Badalgachhi
- SEC boss warns against market foul play
- US says Capitol rioters meant to 'capture and assassinate' officials
- No private firm will be allowed to give COVID shots before government: health secretary
- Police bust extortion ring, arrest 6 suspects
- A farewell to the Trump aesthetic
- How British scientists found the more infectious coronavirus variant
- Bangladesh reports 578 new virus cases, deaths rise by 21
- Sanitation worker gets first shot as India launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign