Bangladesh will not use vaccines without WHO approval

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam announced the decision after a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The government has set aside Tk 6 billion to buy the vaccines, considering that these would not be free initially when the world is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has planned to provide the poor, if not the entire population, with free vaccines, the secretary said.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1 million people in the biggest pandemic in a century. The official death toll has surpassed 5,000 in Bangladesh.

With no treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the world is looking forward to a vaccine to end the outbreak.

Russia and China have begun administering vaccines to their people. Several vaccine candidates are at the final stage of trial in different countries, but none has received the WHO’s approval yet.

The Health Services Division briefed the cabinet about the latest status of the efforts to collect the vaccines in Wednesday’s meeting.

Clinical trials of as many as 46 vaccine candidates are under way while 91 others are at pre-clinical trial stage, Anwarul said.

The health ministry has maintained communications with the developers of the vaccines since the beginning, he said.

“We’ve set a baseline that we won’t accept a vaccine which is not recognised by WHO,” the secretary said.

“Our health ministry, departments and pharmaceutical companies are communicating with different countries for production here following this baseline,” he added.

THE RUSH FOR VACCINE

GAVI, the global public-private vaccine alliance, has accepted Bangladesh’s application to get COVID-19 vaccines through the alliance after Hasina sent a video message to the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 in London on Jun 4, Anwarul said.

The government has approved the icddr,b’s application to hold clinical trials of an experimental vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac.

The trials in Bangladesh will create an opportunity to get the vaccine at a lower price and on a priority basis, the secretary said.

One or more local pharmaceutical companies will introduce the vaccine once it succeeds in trial, he added.

About Russia’s vaccine candidate, he said the country has offered Bangladesh the transfer of the technology to produce the vaccine, but the government is waiting for the WHO’s approval.

The Health Services Division is involved in a process to hold trials of the experimental vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech, which has offered training of 36 people and the orientation has already begun, the secretary said.

Two pharmaceutical companies of Bangladesh have expressed interest in production of a vaccine candidate developed by France’s Sanofi and Belgium’s GSK, he added.