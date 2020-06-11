Bangladesh raises allocation for health by 23pc to fight COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2020 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 04:23 PM BdST
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed to raise the budget for health services by 23 percent to Tk 292.47 billion in fiscal 2020-21, compared to the revised allocation for the current year, to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To fulfill emergency requirements, Kamal has proposed an allocation of Tk 100 billion.
“The government will do whatever is required to be done to address the pandemic,” he said while unveiling the budget in parliament on Thursday.
