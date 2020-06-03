Hasina orders ICUs at all district hospitals in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2020 01:01 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2020 01:01 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered intensive care units or ICUs in all the district hospitals as the coronavirus cases are overloading health care system.
She gave the instruction at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC on Tuesday, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters after the meeting.
She also ordered purchase of equipment to ensure and enhance the ventilation facilities as well as the oxygen supply system in these hospitals.
About six years ago, the then health minister Mohammed Nasim told parliament that the government was setting up ICUs in every district hospital, but no progress was visible later.
Advanced microbiological labs along with PCR machines will be set up under the ADB-funded project – ‘COVID-19 Response Emergency Assistance’ – for the ongoing outbreak and future pandemics.
The project goals also include trainings and recruitment of required manpower to enhance patient management and hospital capacity, setting up of isolation units and critical care units in 17 medical college hospitals.
A total of 3,500 health workers will be trained up with advanced knowledge and skills throughout the project. The project money will also be used to purchase equipment for PCR labs and ICUs, PPE and surgical masks.
The World Bank-funded project – ‘COVID-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness’ – aims to build skills of health workers and strengthening the system for tests.
Infectious disease departments will be set up in all medical college hospitals under the project. Expanded programme for immunisation or EPI units will be launched at the district level. It will also include infection prevention units in all secondary and tertiary hospitals.
