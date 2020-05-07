Anti-tobacco groups demand sales ban on tobacco products during COVID-19 pandemic
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2020 10:25 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 10:25 PM BdST
Anti-tobacco organisations have called upon the government to ban marketing and sale of tobacco products during COVID-19 pandemic.
The organisations in a media statement said: “Considering the severe detrimental effects of tobacco and its active role in deteriorating coronavirus crisis, hundred (100) eminent citizens of the country have raised demands for a temporary ban on the marketing and sale of all tobacco products during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to protect public health.”
They referred to findings of the World Health Organization or WHO, which stated, “The use of tobacco increases the risk of coronavirus infection (due to frequent hand-mouth contacts) and also the risk of serious illness due to lung disease or reduced lung capacity.”
The organisations enlarged on their points in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (May 7), mentioning that “tobacco products also weaken the immune system of the body, making it extremely vulnerable to coronavirus infection".
“A number of countries including India, South Africa and Botswana have already taken this WHO warning very seriously and imposed temporary ban on the sale of all tobacco products.”
Putting under the spotlight Bangladesh’s capacity to treat COVID-19 patients in terms of logistics and the rising number of cases of infection, the statement added, “… if the marketing and sale of tobacco products is allowed to continue during this pandemic, it would create an additional pressure on the healthcare system, eventually intensifying the crisis.”
Additionally, it referred to the dangers of ‘secondhand smoke’ which endangers 41 million who are affected passively through the smoking of 37.8 million adults, and urged the government to temporary ban on the sale of all cigarettes, bidis, jarda, gul and other tobacco products.
Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Convener of National Anti-Tobacco Platform, National Professor Abdul Malik, Founder and President of the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh were among the signatories in the release.
The anti-tobacco organisations behind the move, included Bangladesh Cancer Society, BCCP, ACD, YPSA, Aid Foundation, Bangladesh Anti-Tobacco Alliance, BNTTP, BITA, Grambangla Unnayan Committee, NATAB, Prattashya, TCRC, National Heart Foundation, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, UFAT, TABINAJ, Voice, WBB Trust, Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) and PROGGA.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- With Crispr, a possible quick test for the coronavirus
- How lax rules, missed warnings led to Japan's second coronavirus cruise-ship hot spot
- Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
- Top Australian biotech firm CSL joins virus treatment race
- Children are falling ill with a baffling ailment related to COVID-19
- White House to wind down coronavirus task force as focus shifts to aftermath: Trump
- Remdesivir may be approved in Japan on Thursday: health minister
- 15 children are hospitalised in US with mysterious illness possibly tied to COVID-19
- Avigan may cause birth defects. Japan’s pushing it for coronavirus
- Tanzania suspends medical chief after leader queries virus data
Most Read
- DSE Director Minhaz Mannan arrested in digital security case
- Guards fire on protesting workers of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, eight injured
- Bangladesh to fly back nearly 29,000 expatriates amid coronavirus outbreak
- Fareast University VC Nazmul Karim Chowdhury dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh reports 706 new virus cases, takes tally close to 12,500
- Apple iPhone SE review: a superb smartphone for a humble price
- Bangladesh confirms 13 more deaths from COVID-19
- Life or livelihood: Bangladesh shop owners face difficult decisions before Eid reopening
- Bangladesh’s biggest malls Bashundhara City, Jamuna Park not reopening for Eid shopping
- After denial, RAB finally hands Rashtrochinta activist Didarul to police