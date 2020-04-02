Home > Health

British American Tobacco working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Apr 2020 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 12:06 PM BdST

British American Tobacco, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes, said on Wednesday its US biotech unit was working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 using proteins extracted from tobacco leaves.

Kentucky BioProcessing (KBP), the unit developing the vaccine, could produce between 1 million and 3 million doses per week starting in June, the company said, with support from government agencies and the right manufacturers.

British American Tobacco said KBP, a division of BAT's US unit Reynolds American Inc, would develop the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis.

The vaccine, currently undergoing pre-clinical testing, uses a cloned portion of COVID-19's genetic sequence to create an antigen that is then inserted into tobacco plants for reproduction.

Once harvested, the antigens - substances that induce an immune response in the body - are extracted and purified and inserted into the body to fight the virus, the company said, adding that the formulation it is developing is stable at room temperature, unlike conventional vaccines which often require refrigeration.

KBP made headlines a few years back when it said it had created an effective treatment against Ebola called ZMapp, in conjunction with California-based Mapp Biopharmaceuticals. The drug is yet to get US Food and Drug Administration approval.

"We believe we have made a significant break-through with our tobacco plant technology platform and stand ready to work with governments and all stakeholders to help win the war against COVID-19," David O'Reilly, director of Scientific Research at BAT, said in a statement.

BAT said it was working with the US Food and Drug Administration on the next steps and was also engaged with UK health authorities to bring its vaccine to clinical studies as soon as possible.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BSMMU begins COVID-19 tests, DMCH ready

FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Zantac heartburn drug is seen in this picture illustration taken October 1, 2019. Reuters

Zantac products should not be sold, used: US

Scientist Linqi Zhang shows a tube with a solution containing COVID-19 antibodies in his lab where he works on research into novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antibodies for possible use in a drug at Tsinghua University's Research Centre for Public Health in Beijing, China, Mar 30, 2020. REUTERS

China finds ‘effective’ coronavirus antibodies

People wearing face masks walk, in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 29, 2020. REUTERS

Epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO

BSMMU to launch telemedicine services

FILE PHOTO: Researches at the University of Minnesota Genomics Center set up an automated liquid handler as researchers begin a trial to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US March 19, 2020. Reuters

COVID-19: US nods anti-malaria drugs

A soldier waits for health workers to board a free shuttle service following the suspension of mass transportation to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Mar 20, 2020. REUTERS

Fear on front lines as hospital staff face threats, stigma

FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, US, Jan 24, 2017. Reuters

J&J to start human testing of vaccine by September

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.