Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO official
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2020 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 10:39 AM BdST
The coronavirus epidemic is "far from over" in the Asia-Pacific region, and the current measures to curb the spread of the virus are merely buying time for countries to prepare for large-scale community transmissions, a WHO official said on Tuesday.
Even with all the measures, the risk of transmission in the region will not go away as long as the pandemic continues, said Takeshi Kasai, Regional Director for the Western Pacific at the World Health Organization (WHO).
Preparations for a large-scale transmission must reach everyone, Kasai said at a virtual media briefing.
Kasai warned that for countries that are seeing a tapering off of cases, they should not let down their guard, or the virus may come surging back.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BSMMU to launch telemedicine services amid coronavirus pandemic
- US gives anti-malaria drugs approval for limited, emergency COVID-19 treatment
- J&J to start human testing of coronavirus vaccine by September
- Fear on front lines as hospital staff face threats, stigma over coronavirus
- Bangladesh moves to create 17 new labs for virus testing
- Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus
- World’s largest glove maker sees shortage as coronavirus fight spikes
- Shielding the foetus from the coronavirus
- Abbott wins US approval for test that can detect coronavirus in minutes
- What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms one more virus case, taking total to 49
- J&J, Moderna sign deals with US to produce possible coronavirus vaccines
- Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic
- US gives anti-malaria drugs approval for limited, emergency COVID-19 treatment
- Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall but total crosses 100,000
- Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight
- Coronavirus shutdown leads to sharp drop in recorded crime in Dhaka
- India says no plan to extend coronavirus lockdown as poor struggle
- Sangsad TV to broadcast lessons for primary students
- Hasina set to hold video conference with DCs on virus steps