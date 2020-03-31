Home > Health

Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO official

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Mar 2020 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 10:39 AM BdST

The coronavirus epidemic is "far from over" in the Asia-Pacific region, and the current measures to curb the spread of the virus are merely buying time for countries to prepare for large-scale community transmissions, a WHO official said on Tuesday.

Even with all the measures, the risk of transmission in the region will not go away as long as the pandemic continues, said Takeshi Kasai, Regional Director for the Western Pacific at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Preparations for a large-scale transmission must reach everyone, Kasai said at a virtual media briefing.

Kasai warned that for countries that are seeing a tapering off of cases, they should not let down their guard, or the virus may come surging back.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wearing face masks walk, in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 29, 2020. REUTERS

Epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO

BSMMU to launch telemedicine services

FILE PHOTO: Researches at the University of Minnesota Genomics Center set up an automated liquid handler as researchers begin a trial to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US March 19, 2020. Reuters

COVID-19: US nods anti-malaria drugs

A soldier waits for health workers to board a free shuttle service following the suspension of mass transportation to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Mar 20, 2020. REUTERS

Fear on front lines as hospital staff face threats, stigma

FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, US, Jan 24, 2017. Reuters

J&J to start human testing of vaccine by September

File Photo

Govt to create 17 new labs

Malaria drug biggest hope against coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing protective face mask and gloves waits for the food distribution organized by the Sant'Egidio Community at San Gaudenzio parish during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS

World’s largest glove maker sees shortage amid virus fight

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.