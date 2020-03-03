Home > Health

IEDCR advises against handshakes, hugs as coronavirus spreads further

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2020 05:01 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 05:06 AM BdST

The government’s disease control agency IEDCR has urged all not to panic over coronavirus, saying  it is possible to reduce the risk of infection by changing habits and hygiene practices.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research asked everyone to be careful about the disease while elaborating the latest condition during a regular media briefing organised at the institute in Dhaka on Monday.

“The Health Directorate alone cannot prevent a coronavirus outbreak. Every citizen has responsibility. If we perform our job from our respective positionbthen it will be possible to prevent the spread of the virus,” Flora said.

The IEDCR director suggested washing hands with soap regularly and following cough etiquette to keep the virus away.

“It will be possible for you to prevent coronavirus and other respiratory diseases if you avoid handshakes, hugs and similar formalities that force you to come within a metre of another person,” she said.

LOCAL-LEVEL COMMITTEES FORMED

The government has formed committees at the local levels to prevent a possible coronavirus outbreak.

 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted separate committee chaired by deputy commissioners and Upazila executive officers.

They issued the order to inform the officials about the committees on Monday.

The committees will implement the directives of a national panel on coronavirus outbreak prevention by taking the necessary steps to raise public awareness.

They will also take necessary measures for financial and logistic support along with quarantine facilities if needed, the order said.

 

Superintendents of police, Upazila council chairmen, municipality mayors, livestock officers, education officers, information officers, relief and rehabilitation officers, deputy directors of the Department of Social Services and civil surgeons will work as members of the district-level committees.

The local MPs and district council chairmen will act as advisors.

At the Upazila level, the committees will have the OCs of police stations, health and family planning officers, municipality mayors, livestock officers, education officers, secondary education officers, project implementation officers and social services officers as members.

The new coronavirus has spread to more than 50 countries from China with nearly 90,000 cases, including 3,000 fatal ones. No person in Bangladesh has been tested positive. At least six Bangladeshis have been infected abroad.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Avoid handshakes, hugs: IEDCR

FILE - People wait to be attended to in a temporary flu clinic in New York on May 26, 2009. During the H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic in 2009, New York closed a limited number of schools. (Evan Abramson/The New York Times)

A coronavirus-flu comparison

File Photo: A couple wearing masks kiss at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 16, 2020. Reuters

No kissing please: Swiss minister over coronavirus

A woman and a child wearing surgical marks are seen, after the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus was confirmed in the country, in Guayaquil, Ecuador Feb 29, 2020. REUTERS

Can recovered patients be reinfected?

No dengue patient in hospitals

WHO raises coronavirus risk alert to 'very high'

A woman wearing a face mask walks near the Hankou Customs House in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 27, 2020. REUTERS

New virus cases in mainland China fall

Medical workers in protective suits attend to patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Centre, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 5, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Good and bad news about coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.