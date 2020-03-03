IEDCR advises against handshakes, hugs as coronavirus spreads further

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research asked everyone to be careful about the disease while elaborating the latest condition during a regular media briefing organised at the institute in Dhaka on Monday.

“The Health Directorate alone cannot prevent a coronavirus outbreak. Every citizen has responsibility. If we perform our job from our respective positionbthen it will be possible to prevent the spread of the virus,” Flora said.

The IEDCR director suggested washing hands with soap regularly and following cough etiquette to keep the virus away.

“It will be possible for you to prevent coronavirus and other respiratory diseases if you avoid handshakes, hugs and similar formalities that force you to come within a metre of another person,” she said.

LOCAL-LEVEL COMMITTEES FORMED

The government has formed committees at the local levels to prevent a possible coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted separate committee chaired by deputy commissioners and Upazila executive officers.

They issued the order to inform the officials about the committees on Monday.

The committees will implement the directives of a national panel on coronavirus outbreak prevention by taking the necessary steps to raise public awareness.

They will also take necessary measures for financial and logistic support along with quarantine facilities if needed, the order said.

Superintendents of police, Upazila council chairmen, municipality mayors, livestock officers, education officers, information officers, relief and rehabilitation officers, deputy directors of the Department of Social Services and civil surgeons will work as members of the district-level committees.



The local MPs and district council chairmen will act as advisors.



At the Upazila level, the committees will have the OCs of police stations, health and family planning officers, municipality mayors, livestock officers, education officers, secondary education officers, project implementation officers and social services officers as members.



The new coronavirus has spread to more than 50 countries from China with nearly 90,000 cases, including 3,000 fatal ones. No person in Bangladesh has been tested positive. At least six Bangladeshis have been infected abroad.