Not all need to use face masks, IEDCR says as coronavirus scare drives prices

Only sick returnees from China and those taking care of them will need the protective masks, according to the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.

“Many are confused about the use of mask. Novel coronavirus has not been found in our country yet. And we have kept the returnees from China in isolation. So not everyone needs to use mask,” Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a news conference on Thursday.

“The returnees from China who show symptoms, such as fever, cold or sore throat, will need to use mask. Those taking care of them can also use mask,” she said.

Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, giving updates at a media briefing on Wednesday on the health condition of Bangladeshis evacuated from China amid a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The 312 evacuees from Wuhan, the Chinese city in the heart of the epidemic, and the health workers at Ashkona Hajj Camp, where the returnees are kept, were using masks, Flora said.

The novel coronavirus, which has spread to dozens more countries outside China, has sparked anxiety among Bangladeshis following a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne dengue disease across the country last year.

Many are using masks on the streets while wholesalers say some Chinese nationals are stocking up on the product to send it back to the virus-hit country.

Traders have hiked the price of face masks amid the mounting demand. They are charging up to Tk 500 for a 60-piece box of face masks, up from only Tk 60 weeks ago.