Not all need to use face masks, IEDCR says as coronavirus scare drives prices
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2020 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 07:57 PM BdST
In the wake of a rise in prices of face masks amid coronavirus scare, the government’s disease control agency says not everyone needs protection as no one from China, hit by a deadly outbreak, has tested positive and the evacuees have been quarantined.
Related Stories
Only sick returnees from China and those taking care of them will need the protective masks, according to the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.
“Many are confused about the use of mask. Novel coronavirus has not been found in our country yet. And we have kept the returnees from China in isolation. So not everyone needs to use mask,” Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a news conference on Thursday.
“The returnees from China who show symptoms, such as fever, cold or sore throat, will need to use mask. Those taking care of them can also use mask,” she said.
Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, giving updates at a media briefing on Wednesday on the health condition of Bangladeshis evacuated from China amid a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
The novel coronavirus, which has spread to dozens more countries outside China, has sparked anxiety among Bangladeshis following a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne dengue disease across the country last year.
Many are using masks on the streets while wholesalers say some Chinese nationals are stocking up on the product to send it back to the virus-hit country.
Traders have hiked the price of face masks amid the mounting demand. They are charging up to Tk 500 for a 60-piece box of face masks, up from only Tk 60 weeks ago.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mothers may pass coronavirus to unborn children, say Chinese doctors
- $675 million needed to fight new coronavirus outbreak: WHO
- Myth busters: WHO issues advice for public on novel coronavirus
- Don’t get misled, panicked by coronavirus rumours on social media: IEDCR director
- WHO: ‘no known effective’ treatments for new coronavirus
- Even without symptoms, Wuhan coronavirus may spread, experts fear
- Another HIV vaccine fails a trial, disappointing researchers
- Sanofi investigated over epilepsy drug linked to birth defects
- Coronavirus to extreme weather: What happens in a city lockdown?
- Wuhan coronavirus looks increasingly like a pandemic, experts say
Most Read
- US Senate acquits Trump, ending historic trial
- Three businessmen from S Korea, Malaysia contract coronavirus after Singapore conference
- Singer Mita Haque among 20 individuals to be honoured with Ekushey Padak
- WHO: ‘no known effective’ treatments for new coronavirus
- Zia, Ershad are not sons of the soil, says Hasina
- Foreign workers in Bangladesh dodge Tk 120bn in annual taxes: TIB
- Govt to use self-governed agencies’ surplus funds as Bill passes
- Bangladesh, Italy agree to strengthen cooperation as Hasina meets Conte in Rome
- Don’t get misled, panicked by coronavirus rumours on social media: IEDCR director
- RAB buries 370 litres of liquid cocaine found in edible oil barrels