Home > Health

Not all need to use face masks, IEDCR says as coronavirus scare drives prices

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Feb 2020 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 07:57 PM BdST

Previous Next
In the wake of a rise in prices of face masks amid coronavirus scare, the government’s disease control agency says not everyone needs protection as no one from China, hit by a deadly outbreak, has tested positive and the evacuees have been quarantined.
Related Stories

Only sick returnees from China and those taking care of them will need the protective masks, according to the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.

“Many are confused about the use of mask. Novel coronavirus has not been found in our country yet. And we have kept the returnees from China in isolation. So not everyone needs to use mask,” Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a news conference on Thursday.

“The returnees from China who show symptoms, such as fever, cold or sore throat, will need to use mask. Those taking care of them can also use mask,” she said.

Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, giving updates at a media briefing on Wednesday on the health condition of Bangladeshis evacuated from China amid a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, giving updates at a media briefing on Wednesday on the health condition of Bangladeshis evacuated from China amid a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The 312 evacuees from Wuhan, the Chinese city in the heart of the epidemic, and the health workers at Ashkona Hajj Camp, where the returnees are kept, were using masks, Flora said.

The novel coronavirus, which has spread to dozens more countries outside China, has sparked anxiety among Bangladeshis following a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne dengue disease across the country last year.

Many are using masks on the streets while wholesalers say some Chinese nationals are stocking up on the product to send it back to the virus-hit country.

Traders have hiked the price of face masks amid the mounting demand. They are charging up to Tk 500 for a 60-piece box of face masks, up from only Tk 60 weeks ago.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational image. REUTERS

Newborn diagnosed with coronavirus

$675m needed to fight coronavirus: WHO

Tourists wear protective masks while visiting Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi, Vietnam Jan 31, 2020. REUTERS

WHO issues public advice on coronavirus

Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, giving updates at a media briefing on Wednesday on the health condition of Bangladeshis evacuated from China amid a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Don’t be misled by coronavirus rumours: IEDCR

Masks and hand sanitizer are laid out on a tray at the health centre in Ivalo, Finland January 24, 2020. On Thursday, two tourists visiting Finland from Wuhan, China went to the health centre, seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms. The tourists are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. Lehtikuva/Tarmo Lehtosalo via REUTERS

WHO: ‘no effective’ coronavirus treatment

Strawberry farmer Li Zimin poses for a picture in a greenhouse at his farm where sales have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, Feb 4, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus may spread even without symptoms: Experts

An experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus in Soshanguve, South Africa in November, 2016. The New York Times

Another HIV vaccine fails trial

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sanofi is pictured during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, Apr 30, 2019. REUTERS

Sanofi investigated over epilepsy drug

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.