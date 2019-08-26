Home > Health

Doctors at NICVD use new technique to perform heart surgery

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Aug 2019 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 07:18 PM BdST

Doctors at the national heart institute have conducted a heart surgery without cutting chest bones in a minimally invasive procedure alternative to open heart surgery, first of its kind in any government facility.

The condition of the 12-year-old girl, Nupur, is stable now, Dr Asraful Hoque Sium, an assistant professor of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), who led the team, told bdnews24.com on Monday.

She was a patient of atrial septal defect (ASD), a congenital defect in which a baby is born with a hole in the wall between the two upper chambers of the heart.

The 10 doctors’ team led by Dr Sium did the surgery Sunday.

“The patient is recovering,” he said, adding that they are ready to offer this “less painful and cost-effective” procedure to anyone needing heart surgery.

“Manpower, equipment and budget are always challenging in government hospitals. But still we can manage,” he said, adding that he is ready to train others.

“I learnt it out of my own interest and took costly training from abroad. But I can show others the procedure.”

This procedure is called laparoscopic heart surgery, a minimally invasive cardiac surgery in which surgeons create a small hole without cutting the chest bone and operate on the patient, Sium said.

“You have to have confidence to learn and do this. Hands-on-training are the key to learning. If you’re sent abroad for training, you will not be able to touch the patient. You will just see. But here you can touch and operate on the patient under the guidance of a trained surgeon.”

The National Heart Foundation Hospital was the first that started this surgery. But they cannot offer the service regularly, he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dawn Patterson holds a dose of Strensiq, a multimillion-dollar drug she uses to treat a rare bone disease that two of her children also have, at her home in Perrysburg, Ohio, Jul 25, 2019. Ultraexpensive drugs are becoming more common, spurring a national debate over whether any drug should cost millions of dollars, and whether Americans will be priced out of lifesaving treatments as drug companies maximize their profits. The New York Times

The $6 million drug

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Dengue cases up again

FILE Photo: A man uses a vaporiser in San Francisco, Calif, Jun 20, 2019. A person in Illinois has died from a mysterious lung illness apparently associated with an unknown vaping product, public health officials said in August. The New York Times

First vaping-related death reported in US

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

90pc dengue patients returned home

Banglalink CEO and MD Erik Aas and other top officials launching Daktarbhai, a healthcare app, at their headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Banglalink launches ‘Daktarbhai’

Eve Wiley, who learned, through DNA testing, that her biological father was her mother's fertility doctor, with her children, Hutton, left, and Scarlett, at her home in Dallas, Jul 2, 2019. With the advent of widespread consumer DNA testing, instances in which fertility specialists decades ago secretly used their own sperm for artificial insemination have begun to surface with some regularity. The New York Times

Their mothers chose donor sperm. The doctors used their own

Dengue outbreak continues steadily

DMFR offers free dengue tests

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.