Doctors at NICVD use new technique to perform heart surgery
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2019 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 07:18 PM BdST
Doctors at the national heart institute have conducted a heart surgery without cutting chest bones in a minimally invasive procedure alternative to open heart surgery, first of its kind in any government facility.
The condition of the 12-year-old girl, Nupur, is stable now, Dr Asraful Hoque Sium, an assistant professor of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), who led the team, told bdnews24.com on Monday.
She was a patient of atrial septal defect (ASD), a congenital defect in which a baby is born with a hole in the wall between the two upper chambers of the heart.
The 10 doctors’ team led by Dr Sium did the surgery Sunday.
“The patient is recovering,” he said, adding that they are ready to offer this “less painful and cost-effective” procedure to anyone needing heart surgery.
“I learnt it out of my own interest and took costly training from abroad. But I can show others the procedure.”
This procedure is called laparoscopic heart surgery, a minimally invasive cardiac surgery in which surgeons create a small hole without cutting the chest bone and operate on the patient, Sium said.
“You have to have confidence to learn and do this. Hands-on-training are the key to learning. If you’re sent abroad for training, you will not be able to touch the patient. You will just see. But here you can touch and operate on the patient under the guidance of a trained surgeon.”
The National Heart Foundation Hospital was the first that started this surgery. But they cannot offer the service regularly, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Drug to treat a rare disease costs millions
- Daily hospitalisation rate of dengue patients rises again
- First death in a spate of vaping sicknesses reported by health officials
- 90pc dengue patients returned home from hospitals after recovery
- Banglalink launches digital health service platform ‘Daktarbhai’
- Their mothers chose donor sperm. The doctors used their own
- Dengue outbreak continues steadily despite mosquito repelling
- DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics offers free dengue tests, consultancy
- Women dying more from dengue but disease afflicting more men in Bangladesh
- Number of dengue patients in Bangladesh hospitals declining but new cases continue
Most Read
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- ‘Joy Bangla’ is everyone’s slogan, Salman F Rahman says
- Why only me? BNP MP Rumeen asks as her land application goes viral
- Govt moves to punish Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir after lurid videos go viral
- Call for end to persecution as Rohingya refugees demand justice on ‘black day’
- Why US companies can’t leave China as ordered by Trump
- Trump caught off guard as Iran's Zarif lands in G7 summit town
- Replace word 'Kumari' with 'unmarried' in marriage certificate: HC
- Popular actor Khalilur Rahman Babar dies at 68
- It’s Myanmar’s failure: Bangladesh on Rohingya unwillingness to return