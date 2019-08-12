Philippines to suspend dark-coloured school uniform in region hit by dengue outbreak
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2019 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 09:14 PM BdST
In an bid to contain a major outbreak of dengue in the Philippines, the country’s Department of Education (DepEd) has recommended suspending dark-coloured school uniforms from being worn by students in the Bicol region starting this month, according to local media.
Based on a memorandum issued by the authorities, students of public and private schools in the region will not be allowed to wear black or blue uniforms in declared dengue hotspots to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne disease, reports The Manila Times.
The education department also called for a large-scale information campaign and maintenance of sanitation in the schools and in the communities.
In the span of seven months, 40 people, mostly children, have died from the disease in the Bicol region with 4,241 recorded cases.
