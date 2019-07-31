Bangladesh government updates dengue death toll to 14

Director General for health services Abul Kalam Azad told bdnews24.com they have a dengue death review committee and so far they have reviewed 20 deaths. “Of them 14 (death) has been confirmed to have been caused by dengue”

Dengue fever that has taken a heavy toll on public health this year in Dhaka has spread almost all over Bangladesh with a record number of infections.

Panicky people are being seen queuing up in the diagnostic laboratories as this year dengue appears with atypical symptoms requiring blood testing at the beginning of the fever.

Opposition BNP has demanded resignation of the health minister and the two Dhaka city mayors for their ‘failure’ to kill mosquitos and take steps to control the dengue situation when it unfolded.

Searching for and destroying mosquito breeding places, use of mosquito net as well as repellents, and seeking early consultation when the first signs and symptoms of the disease appear are the most effective ways to prevent and cure dengue.

Dengue causes flu-like symptoms, including piercing headaches, muscle and joint pains, fever and full body rashes. But this year it shows “atypical” symptoms affecting brain, heart, and liver.

Any fever is now suspected to be dengue and people are advised to see doctors.

Doctors suggest taking rest and plenty of fluids such as oral saline, coconut water, juices in fever. Medicines other than paracaetamol are restricted without the doctor's advice.

An analysis of the data reveals that men and women in 15 years to 25 years age group are the worst hit, followed by people aged between 25 and 35, and 5 years and 15 years. It means people with active age group are the most affected, causing economic impacts due to hospitalisation.