Take joint crash programme to kill dengue mosquito: Expert to Dhaka mayors

“If you take programme in one side, mosquitos can fly to the other side. So you have to take programmes concertedly,” professor of medicine Dr ABM Abdullah said on Wednesday after a seminar.

He is one of the few doctors who dealt with dengue fever when this mosquito-borne illness first stuck in 2000 in Bangladesh.

This year it took a devastating turn with the health department recording 784 cases in the last 24 hours. So far, eight patients have died.

This July also witnessed the highest number for a month in the history of this mosquito-borne viral disease in Bangladesh.

Hospitals are grappling with patients as this year dengue has changed its pattern of infection, compelling doctors to treat patients by hospitalisation.

“The situation demands a crash programme jointly by the North and South city corporations,” Prof Abdullah said, “Rising dengue cases mean mosquitoes continue to breed.”

The Bangladesh Medical Association or BMA organised the awareness seminar at the Shaheed Suhrawardhy Hospital where at least 130 patients were seen admitted at a special unit on the first floor of the hospital on Wednesday.

“Many patients are coming to us after being refused from different private hospitals because they don’t have seats,” Director Prof Uttam Kumar Barua said. “We have arranged a separate corner for dengue patients.”

Prof Abdullah urged the people to be aware of the disease and avoid getring bitten by mosquito. “Use mosquito net in daytime as well," he advised.

“This Aedes mosquito breeds in clean water, in and around the houses. This year rainy season has arrived early. There have been intermittent rains from the beginning of this year. Heavy rains wash out outside breeding places.”

“If you are running a fever, see a doctor. My advice to patients is that do not stay at home (if you have fever). Most of those who died neglected their fever,” he said, “Otherwise, the rate of fatality from dengue is very less."