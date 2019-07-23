Dengue cases hit all-time high for a month in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2019 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 09:46 PM BdST
The health department has recorded more than 5,500 dengue cases in July, the highest number for a month in the history of this mosquito-borne viral disease in Bangladesh.
This year it took an appalling turn with the change of signs and symptoms of the inflicted person. Doctors suggest not to neglect fever even after the recovery.
As on Monday, the Directorate General of Health Services has recorded 5, 637 cases in July only. Before this, the highest number in a month was last year in September - 3,087.
Prof Mahmudur Rahman, former director of the government’s disease monitoring arm IEDCR, and now an adviser to the ICDDR,B, said this year due to the change of dengue pattern, the hospitalisation rate is huge.
“That may be the reason we see the rise in numbers in government record."
He, however, suggests focusing on management and mosquito control, rather than counting numbers.
“Dengue is now widespread. So we need to focus on what should we do,” he said.
“The most important thing is to record the clinical presentation of the patients and create evidence of in how many days platelet count falls, what happens in the troponin level in heart and what happens in SGPT and creatinine,” he said as this year dengue affects different organs including brain, heart, liver, and kidney.
“We have to document those and record those. Then revise the treatment guideline and train the doctors. We need to do this in a very short time. From the management perspective, this is very important,” Prof Rahman said.
For mosquito control, he suggested mapping the areas which are affected.
“Not all parts of Dhaka are dengue-inflicted. We have to increase our efforts in those areas. We have to give it the top priority and all have to work together, rather than blaming each other,” he said, as he fears the rising trend of dengue cases may continue.
Usually the months of August and September are the peak period. But this year an early spike has been seen since May.
Dengue first struck Bangladesh in 2000, killing 93 people. Since 2003, the death rate has gradually declined with zero fatalities in some years.
But last year it took a devastating turn with over 10,000 infections and 26 deaths, according to the government statistics.
This year, according to the government control room, 7,766 people have been affected so far with only five deaths. Different hospitals put the death figure at over 20.
According to the WHO, the global incidence of dengue has grown dramatically in recent decades. About half of the world's population is now at risk.
Dengue mosquito, Aedes aegypti, breeds in clean water mostly in and around the houses.
Household flower vase, buckets, tyre, and tubes where water remains stored are the perfect place for the breeding of the dengue mosquito.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rise in dengue cases in Dhaka is alarming: WHO
- BSMMU to do 5 more free liver transplants beginning in August
- Official records show fewer than actual number of deaths from dengue in Dhaka
- UK doctors reveal separation of twins joined at the head
- Don’t neglect fever as ‘atypical’ dengue baffles doctors
- DU researchers find antibiotics in pasteurised milk in second round of tests
- Bangladeshis living through a revolution in reproductive health and rights: UNFPA
- This drug, underused in the US, may help make HIV very rare in Australia
- High Court questions Dhaka city corporation efforts to contain spread of dengue
- 10 medical myths we should stop believing. Doctors, too
Most Read
- Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump
- Prof Abul Barkat denounces Priya Saha remarks
- Boris Johnson set to become next UK PM as Conservatives announce new leader
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail
- Rishan Forazi confesses to role in murder of Barguna youth Refat
- Indian high commissioner visits Bangladesh Police Academy, meets Rajshahi mayor