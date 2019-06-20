Save the Children in Bangladesh records 51% rise in “needless” C-sections in two years

Bangladesh saw an estimated 860,000 of these unnecessary operations last year, while up to 300,000 women who need a C-section are unable to afford or access it.

This costs patients $483 million per year while the most vulnerable mothers are losing out, the international NGO said.

The findings highlight the extent of Bangladesh’s burgeoning C-section problems, where the country’s wealthy are turning to caesareans in record numbers, even though unnecessary C-sections place mother and baby at a needless risk.

Many other countries have experienced caesarean booms too, including Thailand, Sri Lanka and the United States. Where Bangladesh differs is that its boom has not corresponded with a matching reduction in maternal deaths as it should.

According to the latest Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey, 196 women per 100,000 die while giving birth.

The World Health Organization recommends a C-section rate of between 10 percent and 15 percent of all births per country.

Since the current C-section rate in Bangladesh is 31 percent, a minimum excess (unnecessary C-sections) of 8 percent exists if we use the conservative end (15 percent) of the WHO range, Save the Children said.

Key findings:

>> In 2018 Bangladeshi parents paid $483 million in out-of-pocket expenses for C-sections that were medically unnecessary. That’s an average cost of $612 per case.

>> 77 percent of all C-section operations—or an estimated 860,000 procedures in 2018—were medically unnecessary, up from 570,000 in 2016.

>> At the same time, up to 300,000 women who desperately need a C-section every year are unable to get one.

>> Between 2004 and 2016 the C-section rate in Bangladesh increased from 4 per cent to 31 per cent.

Save the Children is calling for better regulation of the industry, more checks and balances on doctors who carry out the procedure and greater funding for vital maternal health services.

Dr Ishtiaq Mannan, Deputy Country Director of Save the Children in Bangladesh and an expert in newborn and maternal health, said: “This surge in popularity has created a situation where we have more and more affluent mothers lining up for unnecessary C-sections, under the belief that it’ll be more comfortable or because they’ve been misled by their doctor, while poorer women who desperately need the operation can’t access it. It’s simply astonishing.”

About 80 percent of all births in private hospitals in Bangladesh are now C-sections.

This is in part due to poor regulation of the medical sector and some unscrupulous practitioners, for whom doing C-sections is a profitable business.

“Doctors and medical facilities are financially incentivised to deliver babies surgically rather than naturally, and face few repercussions if they provide misleading or incorrect advice,” Dr Mannan said.

“Unnecessary C-sections put mothers and babies at needless risk, increasing the likelihood of infection, excessive bleeding, organ damage and blood clots as well as ensuring a significantly longer recovery time for the mother.

“It also takes away the benefits of a natural birth, which enables newborns to receive a dose of good bacteria that’s believed to boost their immune system when they travel through the birth canal, and enables a mother and her baby to have physical contact earlier and breastfeeding to begin sooner.”

One of the biggest challenges is addressing a major shortage of accredited midwives in Bangladesh, who not only support natural child birth when healthy to do so, but help reduce the burden faced by busy doctors.

Across Bangladesh, there are just 2,500 midwives, barely a tenth of the 22,000 recommended by a recent health sector review.

Save the Children supports a midwife training program in partnership with the UN Population Fund, UNFPA, to help address this shortage.