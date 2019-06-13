Bigger budget slice for Bangladesh health sector
The finance minister has proposed Tk 257.32 billion for the two wings of the health ministry - health services division, and the health education and family welfare division – for the next fiscal.
The allocation was Tk.223.36 billion in the last fiscal.
The finance minister in his budget speech said currently 12 ministries and divisions are implementing programmes related to health and family welfare.
“The allocation for this purpose in FY 2019-20 is Tk. 29,464 crore (294.64 billion), which is 1.02 percent of GDP and 5.63 percent of total budget allocations.”
The finance minister said the benefits of activities undertaken by the government in education, health and human resource development sectors are “now visible” as different social indicators Bangladesh has made major advancements.
The average life expectancy in Bangladesh is now 72.8 years.
The infant mortality of less than 5 years per thousand live births has gone down to 31, infant mortality rate of less than 1 year has gone down to 24, and maternal mortality rate per thousand is now only 1.72 persons.
“This remarkable success of the government has been duly reflected in the new Human Capital Index 2018 of the World Bank, where Bangladesh has secured 106th position out of a total of 157 countries surveyed,” Mustafa Kamal said.
“To keep this momentum," the finance minister said, "We will continue our activities in FY 2019-20.”
He unveiled a Tk 5.23 trillion budget for fiscal 2019-20 which is 18 percent more than the one for the current fiscal ending on June 30.
