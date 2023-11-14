Death toll from dengue in Bangladesh this year nears 1,500, caseload approaches 300,000

The number of deaths caused by dengue fever this year in Bangladesh is nearing another grim mark – 1,500, with the caseload approaching 300,000.



Hospitals recorded 1,470 new cases of the mosquito-borne viral fever in the latest daily count published on Tuesday, taking the tally to 295,042.



The exact death toll stood at 1,496, with 12 fatalities in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.



In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 319 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 1,151 new cases. The death toll in the capital was seven.