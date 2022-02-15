Bangladesh names 'Gor', 'Bishwoshundori' as best films of 2020; Siam, Deepanwita best actors
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2022 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 09:36 PM BdST
The government has announced the National Film Awards for 2020, naming 'Gor (The Grave)' and 'Bishwoshundori' as the best films of the year.
Gazi Rakayet has also been adjudged the best director of 2020 for Gor, a film funded by the government.
Meanwhile, Siam Ahmed won the award for best actor in a lead role (male) for his performance in the Anjan Chowdhury Pintu-produced Bishwoshundori. Deepanwita Martin was also recognised as the best female actor for her role in Gor.
The Ministry of Information announced the final list of the best films, producers, artists and crew for 2020 on Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022.
