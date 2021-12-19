Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah to star in upcoming Bangladeshi film

He is scheduled to come to Dhaka in June next year to shoot the film.

The film is produced by Kazi Productions in Bangladesh and For Films in the UK. Amit Ashraf, director of the film ‘Udhao’ is directing.

Shah was confirmed as a cast member of the film two weeks ago and has already provided his schedule, said Amit.

The film is a science-fiction thriller set in 2050 about a hacker and a digital artist who work together to make a robot called Aumi to combat terrorists virtually.

Shah will play the role of a ‘guru’ or religious preacher who is against robots and artificial intelligence.

“Naseeruddin Shah has always been my favourite actor. He fits exactly with the character I imagined. I feel lucky that he grew interested in the film after reading the story,” Amit said.

Pre-production work on the film has started, while the casting is ongoing, he said.

The film is looking for actors of different ages and those interested can audition according to the rules posted on Kazi Production House’s website.

Naseeruddin Shah is an Indian film and stage actor and director and has notable roles in both Indian parallel cinema and commercial films.

He is widely considered one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema and has won numerous awards in his career, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival.

The Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards for his contributions to Indian cinema.