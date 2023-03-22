However, the Gender-responsive Coastal Adaptation (GCA) project, jointly funded by the Bangladesh government and Green Climate Fund, is making significant strides in providing reliable access to potable water in five upazilas across the Khulna and Satkhira regions, the country’s worst-affected coastal region.

The struggle to find fresh water is a daily battle, and even when they do, it may not be safe to drink. The problem becomes more acute during the dry season, leaving coastal communities reliant on rainwater as their only viable water source. This water-fetching task is painful and significantly impacts the households and economic activities of coastal women.

The GCA project, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has installed 13,308 rainwater harvesting plants in each household. Each tank can store 2,000 litres of rainwater. The project has also employed ‘Pani Apas’ (water women) to maintain the water plants.