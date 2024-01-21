Australia sweats in heatwave, lifting bushfire risk amid El Nino

In the Pilbara mining town of Paraburdoo about 1,500 km (930 miles) north of the state capital Perth, a high of 48 C (118 F) was forecast, more than seven degrees above the average January maximum, according to forecaster data. It was 45.7 C (114 F) at 12:30 pm (0430 GMT)

Australia's highest recorded temperature, 50.7 C (123 F), was logged at the Pilbara's Onslow Airport on Jan 13, 2022.

In the West Australian town of Meekatharra, Royal Mail Hotel manager Alex McWhirter said the heat could "cook you alive".

"You have the sun beating down from above, you've got the hot ground heating you from below and it is quite a challenge," the 29-year-old English national said. "I'm not sure that I want to try and go to bed tonight in 50 degrees without an aircon."

On the east coast, parts of New South Wales' capital Sydney were forecast on Sunday to reach 40 C, almost 10 degrees above the average January maximum. In the city's west, it was 37.9 C (100 F) at 3:30 pm (0430 GMT).